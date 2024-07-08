Falling glass leads to closure of downtown street, sidewalk
Part of a road and sidewalk were closed on Sunday after several panes of glass fell from a downtown Calgary building.
Officials say glass from at least three windows fell from a building at the corner of Third Street and Sixth Avenue S.E.
No one was injured, but the area needed to be blocked off so crews could clean up the mess.
An investigation is underway.
Alice Munro's daughter says mom kept silent when stepfather sexually abused her
The youngest daughter of celebrated Canadian author Alice Munro has opened up about sexual abuse by her stepfather and the deep hurt she felt when her mother chose to support her husband instead of her child.
France's elections end up with no clear majority. This is what could happen next
Election results show French voters have chosen to give a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in pivotal legislative elections, keeping the far right away from power. Yet no party won an outright majority, putting France in an uncertain, unprecedented situation.
Novice northern Ont. driver charged with stunt driving, fleeing police on Hwy. 11 while allegedly impaired
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
A major Russian missile attack on Ukraine kills at least 28 people and hits a children's hospital
A major Russian missile attack across Ukraine killed at least 28 people and injured almost 100 on Monday, officials said, with one missile striking a large children’s hospital in the capital, Kyiv, where emergency crews searched the rubble for casualties.
Beryl makes landfall in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane, knocking out power to more than 1 million
Power outages are mounting along the Texas coast after Beryl came ashore Monday and lashed Houston with heavy rains and powerful winds as the storm moved inland.
No music, dimmed lights help shoppers during sensory-friendly hours at retailers
The subdued atmosphere is all part of a sensory-friendly experience Walmart Canada recently launched every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at its 403 stores in a bid to make shopping trips easier for people who have disabilities, who are sensitive to busied environments, or who are just looking for a quieter retail experience.
Ottawa councillor, residents condemn arrival of 'hateful' group Diagolon 'Terror Tour'
A community group and an Ottawa city councillor have come forward to condemn the arrival of the far-right group Diagolon after it brought its 'Road Rage Terror Tour' to Ottawa over the weekend.
Japan and the Philippines sign a defence pact in the face of shared alarm over China
Japan and the Philippines signed a key defense pact Monday allowing the deployment of Japanese forces for joint drills in the Southeast Asian nation that came under brutal Japanese occupation in the Second World War, but is now building an alliance with Tokyo as both face an increasingly assertive China.
Snap election unlikely in Canada as European campaigns send incumbents packing
With international examples of snap elections sending incumbents packing, the federal Conservatives maintaining a healthy lead in national polling, and speculation over whether Trudeau ought to resign, it seems less likely the Liberals will want to roll those particular dice again.
Edmonton
Police search for man accused of violently attacking sex workers in Edmonton: EPS
Two sex workers were violently assaulted in Edmonton and police believe the same man may have attacked more women.
5-year-old boy killed in Grande Prairie, Alta. crash: RCMP
A five-year-old boy from Clairmont, Alta., was killed in a five-vehicle crash in Grande Prairie, Alta., on Saturday afternoon.
Lethbridge
2024 Southern Alberta Summer Games kick off in Coaldale
Nearly 2,000 athletes will compete in 20 events over four days during the 2024 Southern Alberta Sumer Games. After months of planning, organizers are thrilled to welcome families from all over southern Alberta to Coaldale, Alta.
Court hears accused in Coutts blockade thought protest could lead to 'war'
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill Mounties at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., characterized the protest as a last stand and told his mother there “will be a war” if police moved in.
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
Vancouver
B.C. ship and dock foremen ordered to rescind strike notice
A 72-hour strike notice served by members of the union representing ship and dock foremen in B.C. violated Canada’s labour code and must be rescinded, a federal tribunal ruled Sunday.
17 temperature records broken amid B.C. heat wave
Sunday was the hottest July 7 on record in 17 communities across B.C. amid a heat wave that prompted weather warnings in much of the province, according to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Man faces several charges after 'crime spree' in Langley: RCMP
A Surrey man is facing several charges after he went on a “crime spree” in Langley on Friday, according to local Mounties.
Vancouver Island
B.C. heat wave expected to last until at least Tuesday night: ECCC
Heat warnings for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are expected to remain in effect until at least Tuesday night, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Saskatoon
Parts of Saskatchewan under extreme heat warning
Environment Canada has issued extreme heat warnings for parts of Saskatchewan with temperature forecasts predicting highs reaching 35 C in some areas.
Body of Sask. teen recovered after canoe overturns on Helene Lake
A Sask. teen boy reported missing on Wednesday after a canoe overturned on Helene Lake has been found dead.
This vintage steam engine will be making a stop in Saskatchewan
Moose Jaw will be host to a piece of railroad history on Monday, as CPKC celebrates its "final spike tour" with a cross-continental journey from its famed 2816 locomotive "The Empress."
Regina
Minor injuries reported after three vehicle crash in south Regina
A collision between three vehicles disrupted travel plans for those in Regina's south end on Saturday.
Toronto
Shooting at Toronto apartment building leaves 1 dead: police
One person is dead following a shooting at an apartment building in Parkdale early Monday morning, Toronto police confirm.
Sex assault case of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach due in court today
A hearing is scheduled in Brampton, Ont., court today in the case of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who is accused of sexually assaulting 10 complainants.
No music, dimmed lights help shoppers during sensory-friendly hours at Walmart retailers
It’s a Tuesday morning at a Walmart just north of Toronto and there’s a sense of calm hanging over the store.
Montreal
2 arrested after collision takes down Hydro-Quebec pylon, cuts power to thousands on South Shore
Two people have been arrested after a collision on Montreal's South Shore caused an electrical pylon to collapse, cutting power to 88,000 Hydro-Quebec customers.
Toronto woman's Jeep stolen while parked outside Montreal East hotel
The Quality Hotel & Suites Montreal East has a parking lot right outside the main entrance, so Vanessa Sabatini parked her red Jeep there overnight, assuming it would be safe.
Montreal failed to address school flushing sewage into river for years
A Montreal elementary school has been inadvertently flushing raw sewage into a nearby river for years, and the city, despite identifying the problem in 2021, is only now taking action to fix it.
Atlantic
Heat warnings issued for most of Maritimes Monday and Tuesday, could extend into Wednesday for some regions
Heat warnings have been issued in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and most of New Brunswick Monday and Tuesday.
Man flees from traffic stop then crashes, SiRT investigating: N.S. RCMP
The Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a man allegedly fled a traffic stop in Middle Sackville, N.S., resulting in a crash which led to serious injuries on Saturday.
Halifax sizzles with excitement at first-ever hot dog eating contest
The aroma of sizzling hot dogs filled the air in downtown Halifax Sunday, as the owners of the Halifax Beer Garden hosted the first-ever hot dog eating contest in the city.
Winnipeg
Manitoba's new MLA to be sworn in on Monday
Manitoba’s newest NDP MLA is set to be sworn in to office on Monday.
Weapons, assault charges laid against Brandon teens in separate incidents
Brandon police were busy this weekend, arresting and charging three teenaged boys in two separate incidents.
93-year-old steam train chugs into Winnipeg rail yard
The CPKC Final Spike Steam Tour rolled through Winnipeg Saturday, wrapping up its three-country, cross-continental journey.
Ottawa
This is Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera so far in 2024
The photo radar camera keeping an eye on motorists travelling along the busy road connecting Ottawa and Gatineau issued 18,150 tickets in its first three months of operation.
-
NEW THIS MORNING Look at this photograph: Ottawa city councillor meets his rockstar idols Nickleback
Ottawa city councillor Tim Tierney has waited decades for the chance to meet his rock-star idols Nickelback.
Ottawa councillor, residents condemn arrival of 'hateful' group Diagolon 'Terror Tour'
A community group and an Ottawa city councillor have come forward to condemn the arrival of the far-right group Diagolon after it brought its 'Road Rage Terror Tour' to Ottawa over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
Three people displaced by Greater Sudbury barbecue fire
Three people have been displaced by a weekend fire in the area of Nickel Street and 6th Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Levack.
Barrie
Bruce Cockburn inducted into Mariposa Hall of Fame
The Mariposa Folk Festival concluded in Orillia Sunday evening, highlighted by Bruce Cockburn's headline performance and induction into the Mariposa Hall of Fame.
-
Pot plants seized near abandonned car
Police find grow-op in Kawartha Lakes.
Kitchener
Motorcyclist dies after crash south of Hagersville
A motorcyclist has died following a collision in Haldimand County.
Guelph Ont. Cargill employees to return to work Monday
960 unionized employees at Cargill Dunlop ratified a new collective agreement Saturday afternoon.
Occupy UW agrees to end encampment, University of Waterloo to withdraw injunction
The pro-Palestinian encampment that's been on the University of Waterloo's campus for nearly two months is expected to be gone by Sunday evening.
London
Doctors excited about targeted prostate cancer therapy, but can't prescribe it yet
A Petrolia man was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2010 and has been through many treatments, including surgery. After being stable for several years, a scan last year revealed his cancer had spread and he was enrolled in the trial.
Lone driver taken to trauma centre following single-vehicle rollover
A driver has been taken to a trauma centre following a single-vehicle rollover in Elgin County.
Amid threat from Western University, protesters remove encampment after two months
After threats by Western University to dismantle before the end of the weekend, the pro-Palestine encampment on campus has come down.
Windsor
Harrow family of four died from gunshot wounds in case of intimate partner violence, Ontario police say
Investigators have determined that the deaths of four family members in Harrow in June were the result of intimate partner violence, with three dying from gunshot wounds and one from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police reveal Windsor's most collision-prone intersection in last 15 months
In the last 15 months, the stretch of road in front of Devonshire Mall leading to the E.C Row Expressway ramps has become the most collision-prone area for drivers in Windsor.
Body art culture and 'freedom of expression' on display at Windsor's first tattoo expo
An organizer of Windsor's first tattoo expo hopes the event will help dispel the negative stigma some people have about body art.