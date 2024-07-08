CALGARY
Calgary

    • Falling glass leads to closure of downtown street, sidewalk

    A worker is seen repairing a window at a Calgary office tower on July 7, 2024. Officials say something cause three of the windows on the building to shatter, sending glass down on the street and sidewalk below. A worker is seen repairing a window at a Calgary office tower on July 7, 2024. Officials say something cause three of the windows on the building to shatter, sending glass down on the street and sidewalk below.
    

    Part of a road and sidewalk were closed on Sunday after several panes of glass fell from a downtown Calgary building.

    Officials say glass from at least three windows fell from a building at the corner of Third Street and Sixth Avenue S.E.

    No one was injured, but the area needed to be blocked off so crews could clean up the mess.

    An investigation is underway.

