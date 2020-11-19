CALGARY -- No one was injured in a Thursday morning Dover house fire started by a candle.

Calgary fire crews were called to a house in the southeast neighbourhood at around 9 a.m. after receiving reports of a residential fire. Upon arrival, firefighters could see smoke coming from the house.

According to Calgary Fire Department officials, the fire originated in one of the bedrooms of the house after a candle was accidentally tipped over. The person who was in the room left and closed the door, which successfully limited the spread of the flames.

Damage was substantial to the bedroom, but mostly contained to a single room. There was smoke damage to the rest of the house, and the family will not be staying there in the immediate future.

Smoke alarms didn't activate in the home,but all five occupants escaped unharmed.

The Calgary Fire Department reminds Calgarians to use caution and care with candles. Blow out candles when you leave the room or go to bed, avoid using candles in the bedroom or any place where people may fall asleep. Keep candles at least 30 centimetres (one foot) away from anything that can burn. When possible, use LED candles instead of burning real ones. Never leave a child alone in a room with a burning candle. Keep matches and lighters out of the reach of kids, in a locked cabinet.

Smoke alarms should be tested once a month by pressing the alarm's test button. Batteries should be replaced once a year. A smoke alarm should be installed on every level of your home, including the basement.