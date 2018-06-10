A family in the northeast community of Temple will be out of their home for the next while after an early morning fire.

Officials say that at about 2:40 a.m., they were called to a home in the 5700 block of Temple Drive N.E. for reports of a structure fire.

“When crews arrived on scene, they did have smoke and visible flames at the rear of the house,” said Battalion Chief Stu Laird.

Laird says firefighters proceeded into the home and began to knock down the blaze that appeared to have started in the backyard and then burned up the side of the building, getting into the roof.

The fire was extinguished, but not without causing significant damage to the home.

Two adult and two children, along with a lizard and some fish, were rescued from the home.

“One of the homeowners was treated for a minor hand injury but was released at the scene,” Laird said.

Sophia Atayau woke up in the morning and could see the flames from her daughter's bedroom window.

"There was flames happening and smoke, mostly smoke but then the flames came later."

She said she was surprised to see a fire so close to her home, especially because of how many house fires there have been in Calgary lately.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.