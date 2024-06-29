Family Fun Day with the Stampeders kicks off summer vacation

Hundreds of football fans flooded into McMahon Stadium before Saturday’s game between the Stampeders and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for some family fun.

The Stamps say with school out for the summer it’s the perfect chance for families to come down and enjoy the Stampeder experience.

“We’re all about being the heartbeat of the community and really want to get involved with our fans and really, we're excited to get our youth involved,” says Dallas Kitt, The Stampeders Director of Event Operations.

There was a whirlwind of excitement including interactive inflatables, face painting, games, giveaways, music, delicious treats and more.

“We do get some players here that come in sign autographs, there's alumni roaming around, you'll even see some of your favourite mascot friends and even some live animals do so there's something for everybody,” says Kitt.

Kickoff is 5p.m. and after the game fans will have the chance to join the Stampeders on the field for photos and autographs.

Fans were encouraged to bring non-perishable or contribute financially as part of The Purolator Tackle Hunger Game Day Food Drive in support of the Calgary Food Bank.

It lists its most needed items as:

Canned fruits

Canned vegetables

Cereal

Pasta sauce and/or canned tomatoes;

And diapers, especially size 6.

The Calgary Food Bank feeds up to 700 households each day.