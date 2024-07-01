CALGARY
Calgary

    Man arrested following firearms complaint in Chestermere, Alta.: RCMP

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    A man was arrested following a firearms complaint in Chestermere, Alta. on Monday.

    RCMP responded to the area of Dawson Drive just after 1 p.m. following the complaint, according to a news release.

    There was a heavy police presence during the initial investigation.

    As of 3:25 p.m., police said the incident was over and one man was taken into custody. There is no threat to the public.

    Chestermere is located approximately 20 kilometres east of Calgary.

