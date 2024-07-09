CALGARY
Calgary

    • Family of missing Calgary senior concerned for her wellbeing

    Elizabeth, 68, was last seen on Monday, July 8, 2024 Elizabeth, 68, was last seen on Monday, July 8, 2024
    Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a senior missing since Monday.

    Elizabeth, 68, was last seen at her home in the 1400 block of Joliet Avenue S.W. at 8:30 a.m.

    Elizabeth hasn't been heard from since.

    "Elizabeth’s family are concerned for her wellbeing and our search for her throughout the day has proven unsuccessful," police said.

    Police say it's believed she is travelling in a grey, 2020 Nissan Qashqai with Alberta licence plate MDN 259.

    She's described as 5'3" (160 centimetres) tall with a medium build and blond or grey hair.

    She was wearing black clothing, possibly track pants and a turtleneck sweater.

    Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

    NOTE: The Calgary Police Service announced earlier this year it will no longer be sharing the last names of those who are reported missing or sharing details of whether any of those individuals are located deceased as a standard practice moving forward.

