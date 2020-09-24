CALGARY -- Alberta Premier Jason Kenney had harsh words Thursday morning for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling Wednesday's speech from the throne a "fantasy plan for a mythical country."

"A strong Canada needs a strong Alberta and Alberta was not recognized in yesterday's throne speech with (only) one passing reference about effectively phasing out the energy sector," he said.

"Yesterday's throne speech outlined future tax incentives for companies that invest in net-zero carbon technology, but zero reference to the companies that are actually doing the major heavy lifting and investing in green technology, with the support of Alberta's government. That is our cutting edge, oil and gas companies that are doing remarkable things to reduce carbon intensity and to show real, practical environmental progress as opposed to costly pie-in-the-sky schemes."

Kenney began the news conference by reading an email he said he received from a constituent named Michael, who wrote that he has not had full-time work in more than two years.

"I have a wife and kids, no health or dental coverage, no cash left and zero RRSP or pension funds, as I've had to drain this out just to survive," said Kenney. "I can't compete for roles in my professional field of project controls and there is no capital investment at all, and zero opporunity to change career paths when hundreds of people with experience apply to every position.

"Over half of our people are broke and looking at poverty and economic ruin is the new normal."

That reality, said Kenney, is being experienced by "tens and tens of thousands of Albertans and other Canadians across the country."

"That is a reality that (Wednedsay's) throne speech and address from the prime minister completely failed to recognize, to acknowledge or to act on," he said.

"Yesterday's throne speech included 6,783 words, not one of them was about the largest industry sector in the Canadian economy, not one of them mentioned our oil and gas sector, which helped to pull Canada through the last global recession."

The throne speech, which kicked off a new session of Parliament in the nation's capital, laid out the plan Trudeau's government has for the next four years in office.

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette presented the minority government’s speech from the throne in the Senate Chamber, which detailed a four-pronged approach to pandemic survival and recovery, emphasizing that Canada has to both address today’s challenges and think of the future by tackling climate change, systemic racism, and gender inequity.