Fatal crash causes large power outage in Medicine Hat

One man was killed in a crash in Medicine Hat on Sunday night that also caused a large-scale power outage.

Medicine Hat police say the victim was travelling west in the 1200 block of South Railway Street S.E. just after 10 p.m. when his vehicle left the road and hit a power pole.

The 40-year-old driver, who police haven't identified, was killed in the crash.

Police say the collision caused more than $30,000 in damage to the electrical infrastructure and resulted in a loss of power to a large portion of the city.

"The Medicine Hat Police Service traffic unit continues to investigate the collision and the roadway will remain closed until further notice," police said in a statement posted to social media on Monday at around 9 a.m.

"The Medicine Hat Police Service offers our condolences to the family of the deceased and would like to thank all witnesses that provided information regarding this incident."