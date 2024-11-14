CALGARY
    RCMP to announce update to body-worn camera program

    RCMP are expected to share details about a nation-wide rollout of a body-worn camera project from Ottawa, the same devices that Calgary police officers have been using for years.

    The RCMP will hold a technical briefing at 11:30 a.m. MT to provide an update on the national rollout of body-worn cameras and the digital evidence management system that'll be used to store video content.

    Over the last couple of years, RCMP have been developing policies, undergoing training, and doing operation field testing.

    According to the RCMP's website, the national rollout of cameras will take place in stages this year.

    All frontline officers will wear them, which is about 10,000 to 15,000 people.

    In 2019, the Calgary Police Service issued the devices to all of its front-line officers following a successful pilot program.

    The standard policy for body-worn cameras usually involves an officer activating them during calls for service including mental health and crisis calls, crimes in progress, investigations, public disorder and protest calls.

    They're not intended for surveillance or 24-hour recording.

    According to a report from May, the CPS said that 58 per cent complaints about police misconduct have been resolved through the footage gathered by body-worn cameras.

    The service also said they've helped streamline the process for the formal complaints.

    According to the data, 70 per cent of complaints against officers in 2023 were closed within 12 months, compared to 53 per cent in 2022 and 35 per cent in 2021.

    The technology has also cut down the requirement to use force in arrests by 11 per cent, police said.

