Fatal house fire possibly linked to domestic dispute, Calgary police say
Calgary police say the death of a man at a northwest house fire on Friday could be connected to a domestic incident.
Police responded to a home in the 0 to 100 block of Panatella Drive N.W. at around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a domestic disturbance.
When they arrived, officers found a home across the street was on fire and called the fire department to assist.
Police found one man dead inside the home.
Officials say a woman from the scene was taken to hospital in serious condition.
No other injuries were reported.
'PRETTY SCARED'
Neighouring homes were evacuated as a precautionary measure.
"We got a knock on the door from (police) around 6 a.m. There were a few bangs on the door, letting us know there's a fire next door," said Chris Roach, who lives on the road.
"I was barely awake, basically still sleeping, so I was pretty scared. We wondered how serious it was, it looked pretty serious when we walked outside.”
Roach said he could see flames pouring out of the door of the home and someone being taken out on a stretcher.
The arson unit is investigating and an autopsy is scheduled for later on Friday.
(With files from Austin Lee)
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
Former Canadian sniper says he consulted with military colleagues before releasing video of 'kill shot'
A former Canadian sniper has triggered a cross-border battle over press freedom, after providing classified information to an American podcaster. Dallas Alexander, a former member of the elite JTF2 unit, released never-before-seen video of a record-setting 'kill shot' during an appearance on the Shawn Ryan Show.
BREAKING | Two teen suspects arrested in shooting outside Toronto high school
Two 17-year-old males have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting outside a Toronto high school that left a Grade 10 student with critical injuries.
Read the full transcript of Emergencies Act inquiry Commissioner Paul Rouleau’s statement
The public inquiry into the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act ended Friday with Commissioner Paul Rouleau’s mammoth five-volume report that found Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met the threshold to invoke the act. CTVNews.ca has a full transcript of his statement.
Ottawa 'Freedom Convoy' protests were 'unsafe and chaotic', inquiry finds
Organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" have long contended that the three-week protest in downtown Ottawa was a peaceful celebration, and not a forceful occupation. But Justice Paul Rouleau's report decidedly rejects that version of events.
Stunning silver wedding dress recovered from 17th century shipwreck
Nearly four centuries since an unidentified Dutch merchant ship carrying a treasure trove of luxury goods sank off the coast of Texel, the largest island in the North Sea, divers finally retrieved the chests and brought them to the surface uncovering a stunning silver wedding dress recovered from the 17th century shipwreck.
Chinese balloon flew through 'radar gaps' during journey over Canada: Norad
Senior Canadian military officers at the North American Aerospace Defence Command say a suspected Chinese spy balloon passed near several military bases and through "radar gaps" during its flight over Canada.
Some of Canada's airports are increasing fees to passengers, here's why
Airports that lost millions of dollars during the pandemic are now trying to recoup some of the losses as travel picks up again. To do this, many are increasing the "user-pay" system that generates revenue from passengers, fuel and aircraft fees.
Trump lawyers try to ban 'Access Hollywood' tape from rape trial
Attorneys for Donald Trump want to ban from his upcoming civil rape trial the 'Access Hollywood' tape in which the former president boasts graphically about how celebrities can molest women.
Edmonton
-
Woman with 'developmental delays' missing for 2 weeks: EPS
A 21-year-old woman has been missing for two weeks. Kiarah Ashley Knox was last seen near her home on Millbourne Road on Feb. 3.
-
'Nothing unusual': Loewen sees no conflict of interest in taking over wildlife rules
An Alberta cabinet minister says he's working with lawyers and the province's ethics commissioner over concerns possible changes to his department's responsibilities could put him in a conflict of interest.
-
Energy transition jobs plan aims to sustain and create jobs, not kill them: feds
The Liberal government's long-promised plan to transition Canada's labour force to respond to climate change says a clean energy economy will not prompt massive unemployment in the country's energy towns.
Vancouver
-
Multi-vehicle crash in Surrey sends 3 people to hospital
Video from the scene of the crash shows significant damage to a four-door sedan, and debris scattered across 70th and 138th streets.
-
2 people in serious condition, dog dead after Abbotsford collision
Abbotsford police said the vehicle was travelling westbound on Highway 1, and crashed into a hydro pole.
-
'Suspicious fire' that destroyed 2 Coquitlam homes believed to be arson, suspect arrested: RCMP
A fire that destroyed two houses in Coquitlam on Thursday is being investigated as arson, and Mounties say they’ve arrested one suspect.
Atlantic
-
Schools across the Maritimes closed due to latest round of winter weather
A mix of winter weather has resulted in an extra long holiday weekend for many Maritime students.
-
Supreme Court clears way for third trial in 2000 killings of Nova Scotia couple
A Nova Scotia man accused of killing a couple in their Hants County home more than 22 years ago will face a new trial after the Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday refused to hear a Crown appeal.
-
New Brunswick decides against proposed French education plan
The New Brunswick government has done an about-face when it comes to French language instruction in the province.
Vancouver Island
-
This B.C. brewery used AI to develop their newest beer
A brewery in B.C.'s capital city used the popular artificial intelligence program ChatGPT to design its newest beer.
-
'Unbelievable': Downtown Victoria businesses frustrated with recent vandalism
A wave of vandalism has crashed onto Victoria's downtown core, leaving a sea of broken windows and frustrated business owners in its wake.
-
Victoria considers raising parking costs to offset property tax rates
The City of Victoria is considering raising downtown parking prices to help soften an impending property tax increase in the municipality.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ford's delayed reaction to Freedom Convoy made Ottawa feel abandoned, report finds
A lack of engagement by Ontario Premier Doug Ford left Ottawa feeling abandoned by their provincial government during the “Freedom Convoy” protests, a federal report found.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two teen suspects arrested in shooting outside Toronto high school
Two 17-year-old males have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting outside a Toronto high school that left a Grade 10 student with critical injuries.
-
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
Montreal
-
Laval bus driver's lawyer requests psychological exam
The lawyer for Pierre Ny St-Armand has requested his client undergo a psychological exam to determine his mental state. St-Armand is facing nine charges, including two first-degree murder counts, for allegedly driving a city bus into a daycare, killing two children and injuring six others.
-
Teen boy allegedly used bear spray to steal from online seller: Montreal police
A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in connection with four Montreal robberies involving buy-and-sell websites. According to Montreal police (SPVM), the teen allegedly arranged in-person meetings with online sellers and then used force to steal whatever item they were selling. In one instance, a victim was sprayed with bear repellent.
-
Ottawa open to higher speeds for proposed rail connecting Toronto and Quebec City
The federal government remains convinced that a high-frequency rail (HFR) line is the best option to serve the corridor between Toronto and Quebec City. However, if private companies can speed up travel times on certain sections, Ottawa will listen.
Ottawa
-
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
-
'Series of policing failures' contributed to 'Freedom Convoy' spinning out of control, inquiry finds
The 'Freedom Convoy' protests would not have spun out of control if not for a series of failures by the Ottawa Police Service, the commission examining the invocation of the Emergencies Act has found.
-
Ottawa 'Freedom Convoy' protests were 'unsafe and chaotic', inquiry finds
Organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" have long contended that the three-week protest in downtown Ottawa was a peaceful celebration, and not a forceful occupation. But Justice Paul Rouleau's report decidedly rejects that version of events.
Kitchener
-
Freezing rain halts ION service
People in Waterloo region started their day under slick conditions Friday after freezing rain fell overnight.
-
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Road closed after crash outside Stratford
Stratford police say officers are on scene at a crash on Line 20 between Road 113 and Road 119, about 10 minutes southwest of Stratford.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Lighthouse may not have enough money left to pay staff
The fate of a financially troubled Saskatoon non-profit remains uncertain after a court hearing on Thursday.
-
Sask. vaccination rates lag as COVID-19 continues to claim lives
Saskatchewan continues to struggle with low vaccination rates as COVID-19 deaths persist, according to the latest data released by the province.
-
Martensville teen's quick thinking and CPR training saves father's life
A Martensville father is alive today thanks to the work of paramedics, but also thanks to the quick thinking of his 16-year-old son.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police looking for man wanted on six arrest warrants
Sudbury police are asking the public for help locating a 46-year-old man wanted on multiple arrest warrants involving intimate partner violence.
-
'Tip-flation' is getting out of hand for some Canadians: Angus Reid survey
Most Canadians say the gratuity system is getting out of hand as 'tip-inflation' has significantly raised the cost for many services, even for some who have never had a tipping system before.
-
Close call after tractor-trailer goes through guardrail near North Bay
A commercial motor vehicle travelling eastbound on McConnell Street in Mattawa lost control Thursday and came to rest right next to a residence after failing to negotiate a sharp corner.
Winnipeg
-
$7M worth of cocaine, meth seized in Winnipeg drug investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested and charged 13 people, and seized more than $7 million worth of drugs as part of a trafficking investigation that spanned Ontario and British Columbia.
-
'We cannot accept blockades': Goertzen warns convoy participants in Manitoba
Manitoba's justice minister issued a strong warning to people participating in a convoy in the province this weekend.
-
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
Regina
-
Letter with more than 100 signatures defends councillors who filed lawsuit against city manager
A group of more than 100 women and non-binary residents in Regina have written a letter addressed to Mayor Sandra Masters and city council defending both Coun. Dan LeBlanc and Andrew Stevens.
-
Regina police charge 16-year-old with attempted murder
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged incident that left a 14-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries early Thursday morning.
-
Sask. vaccination rates lag as COVID-19 continues to claim lives
Saskatchewan continues to struggle with low vaccination rates as COVID-19 deaths persist, according to the latest data released by the province.