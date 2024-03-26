Federal government offers $23M to build 2 Calgary apartment complexes
The federal, provincial and municipal governments teamed up Tuesday morning to announce $23 million in funding for two new affordable apartment buildings in the city.
The two projects will create 64 new apartment units in Calgary and focus on supporting women and children.
"Safe and affordable housing is necessary for the success and stability of our city, and we are working to ensure everyone in our community has a safe place to call home," said Calgary MP George Chahal, who made the announcement on behalf of the federal housing minister.
The first project, Hope Heights, is a four-storey apartment building located on 12 Street in Crescent Heights.
Developed by HomeSpace Society, there will be 35 units, with at least 12 units designated for women or women and children.
Hope Heights residents will also have access to wrap-around support services on-site.
The project received $7.3 million in federal funding via The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI), $872,975 from the City of Calgary, $2.1 million from the Alberta government and a $1.3 million donation from Calgary builder Hopewell.
The second project, Killarney, is a low-rise apartment building near Westbrook Mall with 29 affordable rental units.
It will be mostly two-bedroom units for women and children and it is being developed by Onward.
The project received $8.3 million in federal funding from the RHI, $1.1 million from the City of Calgary, and $3.4 million from the province.
"Affordable housing is a critical investment in Calgary's future," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek. "These projects transcend four walls and a roof; they transform lives and offer people security and stability."
Both projects are expected to finish construction in 2024.
