Feeder main performing well as city officials mull easing water restrictions

One more wire snap was discovered by the city this weekend, but that’s no reason to believe anything is wrong, Calgary’s water services director Nancy McKay said Sunday.

Apart from the news of the wire snap, McKay delivered mostly a status quo update on the state of the feeder main and good news about the latest break, in the 5100 block of Bowness Road.

“Crews are onsite and are expected to be finishing (fixing the break) later today,” she said.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m.Sunday, the city issued an update announcing that the break in the 5100 block of Bowness was fixed.

Water consumption

Water consumption came in at 641 million litres Saturday, which McKay said matched the city’s forecast for Stage 2 restrictions and added use due to the hot weather.

Discussions will be held about the possibility of moving to Stage 1 restrictions Monday, she added.

Presently, sprinklers are allowed for up to one hour a week on a set schedule, but a move to Stage 1 restrictions will double that.

In a release, the city said the feeder main is performing well. “This has given us confidence that the system is ready to manage higher water demand if things remain stable,” it added.

