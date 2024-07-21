Feeder main performing well as city officials mull easing water restrictions
One more wire snap was discovered by the city this weekend, but that’s no reason to believe anything is wrong, Calgary’s water services director Nancy McKay said Sunday.
Apart from the news of the wire snap, McKay delivered mostly a status quo update on the state of the feeder main and good news about the latest break, in the 5100 block of Bowness Road.
“Crews are onsite and are expected to be finishing (fixing the break) later today,” she said.
Shortly after 3:30 p.m.Sunday, the city issued an update announcing that the break in the 5100 block of Bowness was fixed.
Water consumption
Water consumption came in at 641 million litres Saturday, which McKay said matched the city’s forecast for Stage 2 restrictions and added use due to the hot weather.
Discussions will be held about the possibility of moving to Stage 1 restrictions Monday, she added.
Presently, sprinklers are allowed for up to one hour a week on a set schedule, but a move to Stage 1 restrictions will double that.
In a release, the city said the feeder main is performing well. “This has given us confidence that the system is ready to manage higher water demand if things remain stable,” it added.
For more detailed information about water restrictions, go here.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Joe Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Kamala Harris to be Democratic nominee
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Justin Trudeau reacts to Joe Biden announcing he won't run for re-election
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to the news that U.S. President Joe Biden won’t run for re-election Sunday, calling Biden a 'true friend.'
What happens next: Joe Biden wants to pass the baton to Kamala Harris. Here's how that might work
With U.S. President Joe Biden ending his re-election bid and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, Democrats now must navigate a shift that is unprecedented this late in an election year.
BREAKING NEWS Joe Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Kamala Harris to be Democratic nominee
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about the incumbent's fitness for office with the election just four months away. It was a late-season campaign thunderstrike unlike any in American history.
Read Biden's full text announcing the end to his re-election campaign
U.S. President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign on Sunday after fellow Democrats lost faith in his mental acuity and ability to beat Donald Trump. He announced his decision in a letter posted on social media. Read the full text.
Harris, endorsed by Biden, could become first woman, second Black person to be U.S. president
Kamala Harris could become the first Black woman to head a major U.S. party presidential ticket after U.S. President Joe Biden abruptly ended his re-election bid and endorsed her.
The pilot who died in crash after releasing skydivers near Niagara Falls has been identified
NEW YORK (AP) — Officials on Sunday released the name of a pilot who died in a skydiving flight after her passengers jumped from the aircraft near the Niagara Falls.
LCBO workers ratify tentative agreement, strike ends Monday
The union representing 10,000 workers at the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) has ratified a tentative agreement, which will officially end its two-week strike at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
Joy in Newfoundland after 'Lucky 7' fishers survive harrowing days lost at sea
There was a powerful word being repeated in the joyful Newfoundland community of New-Wes-Valley on Sunday: 'Miracle.'
A Florida woman was killed 24 years ago. DNA evidence just helped police make an arrest in the cold case
A Florida woman’s brutal killing nearly 25 years ago may finally be solved after authorities arrested the suspect this week, according to the Sanford Police Department.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
17-year-old St. Albert stabbing victim dies
One of the teenaged victims of a Thursday night stabbing in St. Albert has died.
-
Province warns wildfire situation could worsen in coming days
The province is asking Albertans to stay vigilant as hot, dry weather drives fire behaviour.
-
Alberta child intervention services in 'crisis': Union
There is a "crisis situation" developing in child intervention services in Alberta that could put children at risk, and workers say it’s being created by a government hiring practice.
Lethbridge
-
Outdoor workers doing best to stay cool despite heat wave
Most people will do everything they can to stay inside or find some shade during this heat wave but for some that just isn't an option.
-
'No plan': Accused in Coutts murder-conspiracy trial denies plot to kill police
Chris Carbert brought guns and body armour to the Coutts blockade, but says there was no plan for violence unless he had to perhaps flee to the mountains and fend off someone trying to give him a COVID-19 vaccine shot.
-
Lethbridge police concerned about 'bait-and-switch tactic' on social media
Lethbridge police are warning the public over what they're calling a "bait-and-switch tactic" being used by scammers who are posting on social media about phony alerts about missing children, seniors and pets.
Vancouver
-
Lightning-triggered wildfires lead to more evacuations in B.C.
Several lightning-triggered wildfires have forced authorities in British Columbia to issue evacuation orders as the province's southern and eastern regions swelter in a heat wave.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Coroner sent to Vancouver's Sunset Beach
Police and a coroner were sent to Vancouver’s Sunset Beach on Sunday.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Joe Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Kamala Harris to be Democratic nominee
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about the incumbent's fitness for office with the election just four months away. It was a late-season campaign thunderstrike unlike any in American history.
Vancouver Island
-
Second B.C. university issues trespass notice to pro-Palestinian protesters
The University of Victoria in British Columbia says it has begun the process of removing the pro-Palestinian encampment on campus, telling protesters they are trespassing on school property
-
More B.C. heat records broken as wildfires intensify
Daily high temperature records were broken in more than a dozen B.C. communities Saturday, as hot and dry weather continues to cause a surge in wildfire activity.
-
Tofino, B.C., plane crash victims identified online as California veterinarians
Tributes are pouring in online for the two men who died in a plane crash in Tofino, B.C. earlier this week.
Saskatoon
-
Wildfire smoke engulfs Saskatoon as over 100 active fires burning in Sask.
Saskatoon residents woke up Sunday morning to thick smoke and limited visibility caused by wildfires raging across Saskatchewan.
-
RCMP seeking public’s help finding man wanted in Melissa Duquette homicide
RCMP and Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help in finding the third suspect in Melissa Duquette's homicide.
-
Saskatoon's bus rapid transit gets a new name
A new transit system meant to change the way people move around Saskatoon is beginning to take shape.
Regina
-
Almost 200 public libraries in rural Sask. to get faster internet
Almost 200 public libraries in rural Saskatchewan will be receiving internet speed upgrades in a joint effort between SaskTel and the Ministry of Education.
-
'We’re in bidding wars': Low inventory for home buyers, sellers market in Saskatchewan
If you are thinking of purchasing a new home, you may be shocked by the number of available houses on the market.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Joe Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Kamala Harris to be Democratic nominee
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about the incumbent's fitness for office with the election just four months away. It was a late-season campaign thunderstrike unlike any in American history.
Toronto
-
LCBO workers ratify tentative agreement, strike ends Monday
The union representing 10,000 workers at the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) has ratified a tentative agreement, which will officially end its two-week strike at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Joe Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Kamala Harris to be Democratic nominee
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about the incumbent's fitness for office with the election just four months away. It was a late-season campaign thunderstrike unlike any in American history.
-
2 people critical following stabbing in North York
Two people have been rushed to the hospital following a double stabbing in North York on Sunday afternoon.
Montreal
-
'It has been almost a relief,' Democrats Abroad chair reacts to Biden stepping down
The news that U.S. President Joe Biden would step down from seeking a second term in office was emotional for Democrats both within the US and outside its borders, and Democrats Abroad Canada chair Erin Kotecki Vest said it was a relief to end the will he-won't he saga.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Joe Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Kamala Harris to be Democratic nominee
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about the incumbent's fitness for office with the election just four months away. It was a late-season campaign thunderstrike unlike any in American history.
-
Drowning Prevention Week a reminder to use caution during the hot summer days
During National Drowning Prevention Week, Quebec's Lifesaving Society wants to remind Quebecers that cooling off in a body of water during the hot summer days can be deadly.
Atlantic
-
3 dead, 3 injured after collision in Mabou: N.S. RCMP
Three people are dead and three others are injured after a fatal crash on Highway 19 in Mabou, N.S., early Saturday morning.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Joe Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Kamala Harris to be Democratic nominee
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about the incumbent's fitness for office with the election just four months away. It was a late-season campaign thunderstrike unlike any in American history.
-
Driver dead after car leaves N.S. road: RCMP
One person has died after a car left the road on Highway 217 in Centreville, N.S.
Winnipeg
-
22-year-old soccer player was a family man, non-violent: Teammate
Dozens of people filled the stands at the Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex Saturday to mourn the loss of a player who was killed at the south Winnipeg facility one week earlier.
-
Winnipeg man charged with impaired driving after truck gets stuck in ditch
A Winnipeg man is facing impaired driving charges after trying to get a work truck out of a ditch in Atikokan, Ont.
-
Animal activists call on Manitoba Stampede to end rodeos, animal events
A group of animal rights activists took a stand at the Manitoba Stampede & Exhibition, calling for a ban on all rodeos in the province.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man waiting nearly a year for car to be fixed at Acura dealership
An Ottawa man says he’s been waiting nearly a year for his car to be repaired after it was damaged during a storm in August.
-
19-year-old Ottawa soccer star off to Dubai for trial with Alqabila F.C.
As a love for soccer grows in Ottawa and across the country, a young player is now getting a chance to prove himself in Dubai with a professional club with the help of a local soccer league.
-
Human remains found after car fire west of Stittsville
Ottawa Police Service says one person was found dead in a vehicle that was on fire Sunday morning in Ottawa's west end.
Northern Ontario
-
3 dead in fatal crash near Parry Sound, Ont.
Provincial police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in which three people died on Saturday night.
-
What happens next: Joe Biden wants to pass the baton to Kamala Harris. Here's how that might work
With U.S. President Joe Biden ending his re-election bid and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, Democrats now must navigate a shift that is unprecedented this late in an election year.
-
Fatal motorcycle crash in northern Ont.
A 60-year-old has died following a motorcycle crash Thursday at the intersection of Highway 17 and Second Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Coniston on Thursday.
Barrie
-
Serious crash in Georgina, police investigating
York Regional Police are investigating a serious crash in Georgina on Sunday.
-
Swim safety encouraged as National Drowning Prevention Week begins
The Lifesaving Society has designated the third week of July as National Drowning Prevention Week.
-
Muksoka community celebrates Pride Week
The Muskoka community kicked off Pride celebrations on Friday, ahead of its Pride Week.
Kitchener
-
Police searching for missing Kitchener teen
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old from Kitchener.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Joe Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Kamala Harris to be Democratic nominee
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about the incumbent's fitness for office with the election just four months away. It was a late-season campaign thunderstrike unlike any in American history.
-
Most-read stories of the week: search ends for missing women, region secures property in Wilmot, and a blind dog up for adoption
The search ends for two missing women after a second body was found near the Grand River, the region announces progress on its land acquisition plan in Wilmot, and a blind dog gets a chance at a new life.
London
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Joe Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Kamala Harris to be Democratic nominee
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about the incumbent's fitness for office with the election just four months away. It was a late-season campaign thunderstrike unlike any in American history.
-
London police investigate early Sunday morning shooting
A trail of blood could be seen leading from a parking lot where it’s believed the shooting took place.
-
'They show up with love and support all the time': Pride London organizers praise the community
The 2024 Pride London Festival wrapped up on Sunday, with the highlight the three-day event being the annual parade.
Windsor
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Joe Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Kamala Harris to be Democratic nominee
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about the incumbent's fitness for office with the election just four months away. It was a late-season campaign thunderstrike unlike any in American history.
-
UWindsor student unable to contact family overseas after Bangladesh cuts Internet access amid violent protests
A University of Windsor student is concerned for his family’s safety in Bangladesh amid escalating clashes between the government and students over a contentious job quota system in the country.
-
Consultant recommends H4 enhance mental health services, consider renaming to reduce stigma
An evaluation of Windsor's Homelessness and Housing Help Hub recommends H4 enhance access to mental health services, implement supportive housing programs and consider a name change to reduce the stigma associated with its offerings.