Filling of Calgary's repaired feeder main nearly complete; testing and stabilization work to come

City of Calgary crews are finalizing work filling the Bearspaw feeder main following repairs.

"I'm happy to report that filling the feeder main continues to go well, and we expect to be finished by sometime later today," Francois Bouchart, the city's director of capital priorities and investment, said Thursday.

Once the pipe is full, the city will perform water quality and pressure testing. Then, crews will work to stabilize the water system as the Bearspaw feeder main is reconnected to the rest of the network.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) says multiple water quality samples were collected at multiple locations and times throughout the construction and filling process.

"Preliminary test results during the construction phase of the repair have returned and affirm that there was no infiltration and no seepage that entered into the pipe during repair work," Dr. Franco Rizzuti, the medical officer of health for the Calgary Zone with AHS, said.

Additional water samples will be collected once the filling process is complete.

On Wednesday, city officials said outdoor water restrictions should be lifted by the weekend if everything remains on track.

Calgary returned to Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions on Aug. 26, as work began on repairing problem sections of the Bearspaw feeder main. The restrictions were implemented with a request to voluntarily curb indoor usage.

The city says Calgarians used 489 million litres of water on Wednesday – just four million above the sustainable target of 485 million.

The city is asking residents to ease back into their water use once restrictions are lifted.

Following construction, 16 Avenue has reopened to vehicle traffic, with intermittent lane closures possible, as needed.

A portion of 33 Avenue N.W., east of 83 Street, has also reopened. The city says gravel is being laid in preparation for paving on the road west of 83 Street. Paving is expected to begin on Saturday, with the road reopening mid-next week.