Saturday marks the end of the largest minor hockey tournament in the world as Esso Minor Hockey Week wraps up.

The event, that involves over 11,000 players with 655 teams, took place all last week at WinSport.

Some of the people involved in the event say it’s a difficult one, but it leaves kids with something they can remember for the rest of their lives.

“I’ve been coaching a long time and this is the hardest one because you can’t lose after the first round. So, to me, this is the hardest one to win,” said Shane Lee, coach for Division 8 Trails West Wolves.

Hockey Calgary has hosted the event for the past 48 years.