CALGARY -- No matter the season, and no matter the weather, there always seems to be a way we weather-folk can rain on a parade; even when it hasn't rained for a while.

While the lack of insects this time of year may bode beautifully for a backyard blaze, Alberta Wildfire has already issued advisories and bans in parts of the province.

As of Friday afternoon, a full-on ban is in place in Lethbridge, with restrictions for the county of Cypress Hills and the village of Hill Spring.

Our pal Rolf over at @YYC_Weather rolled the carpet out on this stat, here:

To have a level of dryness that high, our conditions must have done a number to wick away what moisture we gathered near the surface. That's exactly what's happened; a large number of warm, dry gusts have really flown in over the past few days.

Just one little thing to not do as we roll through the weekend. Otherwise, temperatures support some great hours outside!