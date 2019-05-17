

Reg Hampton, CTV News Calgary





The much-anticipated Game of Thrones finale airs Sunday evening and several Calgary venues are planning parties to send the series off in royal style.

At TELUS Spark, fans can actually sit on a replica of the Iron Throne.

Staff predict it will be a hit. “It’s really cool,” says Spark’s Lori Masse.

Masse expects several hundred people to line up to be photographed on the throne.

There’s also the fire-breathing Notorious B.A.D. (Bad Ass Dragon), foods inspired by the series and medieval fights performed by The Barony of Montengarde.

The Spark event, which costs $26 for adults, is not a viewing party. It runs from noon until 5 p.m. That will give fans plenty of time to get in front of a TV somewhere and learn who will ultimately rule the Seven Kingdoms.

Meanwhile, the biggest viewing party this side of Westeros is at Mission’s popular Wurst restaurant, but it’s been sold out for weeks. Assistant general manager Kristina Boje says the venue can accommodate 325 people and there are 85 on a waiting list.

Wurst has actually been hosting viewing parties for every episode this season and Boje says fans of the show started booking tables last October.

“They come in costumes,” she says. “Some even bring their own steins and horns to drink out of.”

Wurst has asked Dark Age Creations, a Calgary-based medieval armoury, to perform a sword fight on Sunday. One fan will get a lesson on how best to wield their sabre – Valyrian steel not required.

Deerfoot Inn and Casino is also hosting a viewing party Sunday. The event is in the Sundance Ballroom and tickets are $15.

The Game of Thrones finale streams Sunday on Crave @ 7 p.m. MT.