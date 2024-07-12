Fire crews battle blaze at Calgary scrap yard for hours

Calgary firefighters handled a huge challenge when a blaze broke out at a metal recycling yard Thursday night.

At 8:45 p.m., crews were called to the facility in the 3400 block of Ogden Road S.E. after callers to 911 reported seeing heavy black smoke coming from the plant.

Firefighters dispatched to the scene also witnessed the smoke, calling for backup to meet them at Calgary Metal Recycling Inc.

On arrival, crews found flames and smoke coming from a pile of crushed vehicles.

Aerial ladders were brought in to help surround and extinguish the fire and, once safe, heavy machinery was brought in to pull apart the wreckage and soak it down.

No employees were on site at the time and no injuries were reported.

Officials say despite the large plume of black smoke that could be seen from many areas of the city, hazardous materials technicians were at the scene, monitoring conditions and ensuring there were no hazards to the public.

The fire was brought under control in two hours and completely extinguished within three hours.