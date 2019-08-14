Crews are continuing to battle a stubborn fire at a Calgary recycling centre.

The blaze broke out about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday at ECCO Recycling and Energy Corporation at Quarry Park Blvd. and 24th Street S.E.

One thing hampering efforts is the fact the nearest hydrant is about 500 metres away from the fire. That meant additional apparatus, called tenders, had to be brought in to shuttle water to the scene.

The recycling facility is also helping by using track hoes to move the bales of recycled material to give firefighters better access to the flames.

“The challenge is that there are many bales in big piles located on the property which cover a large area,” read a release from the city.

“This makes it difficult to gain quick access to the moving fire.”

Members of the CFD Hazardous Materials Team are monitoring air quality and an environmental protection officer from Alberta Environment and Parks is also on scene.

No injuries have been reported and officials say it will take several more hours to bring the fire under control.