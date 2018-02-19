Calgary firefighters faced freezing temperatures to tackle a fire at a home in the city’s northeast early Monday morning and officials say no one was injured in the incident.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 200 block of 8 Street N.E. at about 1:00 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Flames and smoke were coming from the single-family home when crews arrived and a second alarm was called in for more resources.

The lone occupant of the home was able to get out safely and officials say three people from a neighboring home were also evacuated.

No one was injured in the incident and officials say the person living in the home was alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm.

The home sustained heavy damage in the fire and the cause is under investigation.