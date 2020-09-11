CALGARY -- Fire crews are at the scene of a large grass fire burning in northeast Calgary Friday morning.

Officials say they were called to respond to the incident, at 144th Avenue and First Street N.E., at about 10:30 a.m. and say it's grown to about the size of a small soccer field.

The flames are spreading, but crews are working to get it under control.

No structures have been damaged as a result and it's not believed there are any injuries.

It's not known how the fire started, but officials say the field where the fire took place had been recently harvested.

"The field, having been harvested several days ago by combine, is covered with the resulting dried chaff (leftover organic debris)," CFD said in a release.

Anyone who was in the immediate area, including anyone who has any photos or videos that could help investigators, is asked to contact CFD by email.

According to the Alberta Fire Bans website, there are no restrictions in place in the City of Calgary. However, there is a fire advisory in place in Rocky View County, which bans all permit burning and fireworks until further notice.

There are five wildfires currently burning in the province, but they are considered held or under control at this time.

A fire near Blackrock Mountain, located west of Calgary, was burning out of control until Monday, when rain and snow overnight helped extinguish some of the flames.

That fire grew to more than 675 hectares.