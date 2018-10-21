Fire crews managed to quickly put out a blaze threatening a Calgary business on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say firefighters were called to the scene of a sausage shop on 4 Street and 1 Avenue N.E. in Bridgeland at about 2:00 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a large amount of smoke coming from the building and quickly jumped into action to bring the fire under control.

Once it was out, crews then ventilated the building and began an overhaul operation to check for any hotspots.

No one was injured in the fire.

A section of Edmonton Trail had to be diverted for a short time because of the incident.

Investigators are working to determine the cause and there is no estimate on the cost of damage.