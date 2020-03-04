CALGARY -- A pair of southeast Calgary homes have been decimated after flames tore through them late Tuesday evening.

Firefighters responded to the 2400 block of Riverstone Rd. S.E. at approximately 11:15 p.m. following reports of a fire.

On arrival, crews encountered heavy smoke and flames had fully engulfed a two-storey home, prompting an aggressive exterior attack from fire fighters.

Alex McDermott lives just two doors down and said his family woke up to see an orange glow outside their window.

"I was just going to bed when we heard some screaming outside," he said. "It was terrifying, everyone was running around and screaming and we just ran out to see how bad it was. We woke up the kids, grabbed our cars and just got ready to evacuate because it spread in just a few seconds — it was horrible, you could really feel the heat."

Strong wind caused the fire to spread to a second home and the heat damaged the siding of neighbouring homes.

Battalion Chief Alistair Robin of the Calgary Fire Department, says additional fire crews were called in due to tough wind and snow conditions.

"We really needed to get ahead of this fire and protect what was not burning and could have potentially been engulfed in flames," said Robin. "We needed to make some big decisions quickly because at the time of the fire winds were reported at 33 kilometres per hour, which was definitely challenging."

Four people were displaced from their homes. One person was treated on scene by paramedics for minor burns to his hand while another resident was transported to hospital as a precaution for smoke inhalation.

Calgary police directed traffic while firefighters controlled the flames. Calgary Transit buses provided temporary shelter for affected residents in the area.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known and remains under investigation.