Fire engulfs under-construction Arbour Lake condo building

Fire crews responded to the scene of blaze at an under-construction condo building in Arbour Lake on Friday evening.

The building, located on Arbour Lake Road N.W., was engulfed in heavy flames and smoke when firefighters arrived on scene around 5:15 p.m.

Multiple fire crews were called to the site.

The blaze generated a large amount of thick, black smoke that could be seen from across the city.

The fire appeared to be contained as of 6 p.m., according to officials, but there was still a large blaze.

Since the complex was under construction, no occupants were living in the building yet.

No injuries were reported.

Police blocked off some nearby streets and advised the public to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to do their work.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come…