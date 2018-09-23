Fire officials managed to knock down an apartment fire on Sunday, but a pet cat was killed and a woman was injured in the blaze.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to an apartment on Falshire Road N.E. at about 1:00 p.m.

When they arrived, they learned that a woman had been cooking inside one of the units when something on the stove flared up.

She was burned in the incident and was taken to hospital as a result.

Unfortunately, a pet cat that was found inside the suite did not make it.

CFD District Chief Jim Wilson said the woman was already recieving care from paramedics when they arrived at the scene.

“Our crews entered quickly [and] we began fire operations and evacuated 10 people who were still in the involved area. We got a quick control of this fire and a quick knockdown.”

No one else was hurt, but 10 people in adjacent apartments were forced out.

The damage was contained to the woman’s apartment and the exact cause is still under investigation.