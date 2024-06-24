Fire rips through McKenzie Towne apartment’s roof, displacing dozens

Dozens of people are displaced after a fire ripped through the roof of an apartment building in McKenzie Towne Sunday night.

Fire crews were called to Prestwick Villas around 10 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found significant smoke and flames coming from an exterior corner.

The Calgary Fire Department said flames quickly spread across the entire roof, prompting them to call a second alarm to bring more crews to the scene.

Crews attacked the blaze from the ground and from above using aerial apparatus. Firefighters also tried extinguishing it from inside after finishing searching the building.

Exposure lines were used by crews to protect the condo building on all sides of the burnt complex, ensuring the damage was limited to just one building.

It has 48 units, all of which were evacuated and remain vacant as of Monday morning.

Buses were brought in to shelter the residents overnight and the Red Cross is now assisting them.

No one was injured in the fire and the cause is still under investigation.