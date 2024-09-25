Fire rips through two homes in northeast Calgary

CALGARY
    The Calgary Fire Department responded to the scene of a blaze that engulfed multiple homes in the community of Saddle Ridge on Wednesday afternoon.

    Crews were called to the 0-100 block of Saddletree Close N.E.

    At the scene, two homes could be seen with significant damage, but no injuries were reported.

    Carol Henke, CFD public information officer, says one person was in the source home and got out safely, along with two dogs.

    In total, Henke said three people will be displaced from the source home.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    Anyone with information, or photos or video of the area during or prior to the fire, is asked to reach out to piofire@calgary.ca.

