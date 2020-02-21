CALGARY -- A firearm was discharged in a dispute outside a convenience store in east Calgary Friday, but all the bullet hit was glass and the lottery ticket machine.

The incident took place near the 7-11 at 5320 8th Ave. S.E. around 7:15 p.m. when two groups of males got into a dispute.

A firearm was apparently discharged, resulting in shattered glass. Several males fled in what a police spokesperson described as a black SUV-type vehicle.

Police said the damage was consistent with a firearm and recovered shellcasings inside the store, where they also discovered that the lottery ticket machine had been dented.

No injuries were reported, and no one was reported to have gone to hospital with bullet wounds.