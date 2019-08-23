The Alberta government is unveiling the first roadside memorial sign to honour a victim of impaired driving.

The sign, located at Highway 22 just north of Highway 1, is in memory of Alfred Benary.

Benary died in October 2015 from injuries suffered when he was hit by an impaired driver a few weeks earlier.

“Roadside signs and other memorials are a powerful way to recognize victims and to remind the public about the tragic consequences of impaired driving,” Andrew Murie, CEO of MADD Canada said in a press release.

“One person’s choice to drive impaired took Alfred Benary’s life and devastated his whole family. When people see this memorial sign, we want it to motivate them to make a commitment to never drive impaired.”

The memorial will have Benary’s name and MADD Canada’s iconic red ribbon.

MADD Canada said the sign will serve as a symbol of remembrance and a reminder to the public about the dangers of driving impaired.

MADD Canada has collaborated with governments in other provinces to install memorial signs for victims of impaired driving.