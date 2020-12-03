CALGARY -- The Friends of Fish Creek Provincial Park Society is hosting its annual Volunteer Appreciation Dinner Thursday night - with a virtual twist. Because of gathering restrictions, staff came up with a virtual offering rather than an in-person banquet.

The event will look much the same as in past years with a slideshow, speeches and awards but since the event is online, society staff will deliver dinner to volunteers through Door Dash.

Organizers have set up a one-time event account through Door Dash that will allow each volunteer to order a dinner from a variety of local restaurants.

Nic Blanchet is the executive director with the society and says it’s important to recognize the work done by upwards of 200 volunteers in the park every year.

“I’m called upon to speak at these events and I struggle to find a way to adequately thank them,” said Blanchet. “But then again quietly they’ll tell me that you don’t really have to, because we love doing this so thank you for providing the opportunity.”

11,000 volunteer hours

Shana Barbour is the social enterprise and stewardship manager at the park who helps guide the volunteer team through various tasks.

“Last year alone I believe volunteers collectively logged over 11,000 hours,” said Barbour. “So if you think about what we would have to pay staff to do that kind of work (if we didn't have volunteers), we wouldn’t be able to do it.”

Ron Deshayes has been coming to the park since 1980 with his family. Now that he’s retired, he’s spent the last six years volunteering for all kinds of projects in one of the largest urban parks in North America.

“It is giving back and it always feels good,” said Deshayes. “You don’t get compensated, you don’t get paid, there’s no expenses that you get covered for but what the heck, I’ve got way more out of the park than I give back.”

Annette Ng is a relative rookie volunteer who started at the park in 2019 to help her with her apprenticeship as an interpretive hiking guide. She witnessed the increase in people using the park since the pandemic who are looking for some relief.

“Nature really does have these healing properties," said Ng. "It's restorative, and to be out here it’s a lot of fun. I really enjoy this park and I think it’s important to share that with other people.”

About 80 volunteers have signed up to attend the appreciation dinner virtually.

“The volunteers are the life blood of this park,” said Blanchet. “Myself and my staff, we call ourselves facilitators because there’s not a lot of us and we arrange things but we can’t possibly do one tenth of one percent of what needs to be done.”

Learn more about volunteer opportunities in the park here: friendsoffishcreek.org