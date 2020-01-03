CALGARY -- Travelers who are prompted to call a toll-free number to complete booking a flight with Flair Air may be the victim of fraud, the airline warned Friday.

The low-cost carrier said it has recently become aware of "websites with phone numbers falsely impersonating Flair employees and processing inaccurate information including pricing and services."

"Flair does not request passengers to call into toll-free numbers to complete transactions," reads the warning.

"Should a window appear with a phone number to call please be advised you may be experiencing fraud."

The airline says it is working with RCMP to investigate fraudulent activity.

Anyone who thinks they may have been the victim of fraud is encouraged to call Flair's customer service line at 1-780-809-1784 or their local police.

Based out of Edmonton, Flair flies to a number of hubs across the country, including Calgary, Abbotsford, Kelowna, Vancouver, Winnipeg and Toronto.