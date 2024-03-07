CALGARY
Calgary

    • Flames acquire centre Riley Damiani from Stars for centre Emilio Pettersen

    Riley Damiani celebrates his goal with the Stars bench in Dallas on Dec. 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Tony Gutierrez Riley Damiani celebrates his goal with the Stars bench in Dallas on Dec. 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Tony Gutierrez
    The Calgary Flames have acquired centre Riley Damiani from the Dallas Stars in exchange for centre Emilio Pettersen.

    As part of the announcement Thursday evening, the Flames said Damiani has been assigned to their affiliate, the American Hockey League's Calgary Wranglers.

    The 23-year-old had 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) in 53 games with the AHL's Texas Stars this season. Damiani has seven games of NHL experience with one goal and one assist back in 2021-22 with Dallas.

    The five-foot-10, 175-pound Mississauga, Ont., native was drafted in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2018 NHL draft by the Stars.

    Pettersen, meanwhile, had 30 points (seven goals, 23 assists) in 54 games for the Wranglers this season. The 23-year-old has yet to play in the NHL.

    The five-foot-10, 170-pound Norwegian was drafted in the sixth round (167th overall) in the 2018 NHL draft by Calgary.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 7, 2024. 

