Flames call up goalie Dustin Wolf as Markstrom deals with lower-body injury

    New Jersey Devils forward Nathan Bastian, right, tries to get the puck past Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    With Jacob Markstrom dealing with a lower-body injury, the Calgary Flames have called up goalie Dustin Wolf from the American Hockey League (AHL).

    In a press release Tuesday, the Flames said Markstrom is day-to-day.

    The Swedish net-minder has been on fire to start 2024, winning four of his last five games in net. He has a 2.59 goals against average and a .912 save percentage on the season.

    Dan Vladar and Wolf will backstop the Flames in Markstrom’s absence.

    Wolf has played five games with the Flames in 2023-24 and picked up his first win of the year on Dec. 7 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

    He has the second-best save percentage in the AHL at .929 through 23 games, alongside a 16-6-1 record.

    The American goalie has a 3.46 goals against average and a .893 save percentage through his five NHL games this year.

