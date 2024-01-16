Flames call up goalie Dustin Wolf as Markstrom deals with lower-body injury

With Jacob Markstrom dealing with a lower-body injury, the Calgary Flames have called up goalie Dustin Wolf from the American Hockey League (AHL).

In a press release Tuesday, the Flames said Markstrom is day-to-day.

The Swedish net-minder has been on fire to start 2024, winning four of his last five games in net. He has a 2.59 goals against average and a .912 save percentage on the season.

Dan Vladar and Wolf will backstop the Flames in Markstrom’s absence.

Wolf has played five games with the Flames in 2023-24 and picked up his first win of the year on Dec. 7 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

He has the second-best save percentage in the AHL at .929 through 23 games, alongside a 16-6-1 record.

The American goalie has a 3.46 goals against average and a .893 save percentage through his five NHL games this year.