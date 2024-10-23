Flames Foundation nets assist in fundraising campaign for students with complex needs

A campaign to fundraise to build a new school for children with complex medical needs just got an assist from the Calgary Flames.

Renfrew Educational Services has plans to build a massive new K-12 school in Bearspaw. On Wednesday morning, students were cheered on as they made their way into school on a red carpet to celebrate a $1.5 million pledge from the Flames Foundation.

"This day is 50 years in the making, but it is about the future. Renfrew will be building a new 60,000 square foot $30 million campus," said Jim Peplinksi, the former Flame and current chair of Renfrew's capital campaign.

"We're busting our butts still to get to our final number. And the Flames Foundation has just given us a huge boost," he said.

The program currently has four locations for children from preschool to Grade 6. The new campus will be able to accommodate children all the way until they graduate high school.

Renfrew is a special education school for people with significant disabilities, including Autism, Cerebral Palsy and Down Syndrome.

"We develop their potential and we know that at the end of grade six, we have lots more work to do. And that's why we're expanding," said Janice McTighe, Renfrew's founder and executive director.

"It makes a huge difference --and the support to families makes a big difference to their lives," she said.

The students -- who were all donning a Flames jersey, shirt or hat -- were cheered on by family, staff and Harvey the Hound to mark the celebration.

A huge help

For families with students currently at the school, the plan to expand programming to Grade 12 is a huge help.

"We're really excited about the school and the opportunity that it's given him, and it's just helping him reach his full potential<" said parent Marisa Jarvis, who has a son at the school.

"So that's just really awesome to know that he's going to be able to go to school in, right through until he's graduating grade 12 is pretty awesome."

The hope is for construction on the new Legacy School in Bearspaw to be completed in two years.