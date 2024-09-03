Flames hosting vigil to mourn Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

The Calgary Flames will be hosting a candlelight vigil on Wednesday to mourn the deaths of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew.

Johnny and Matthew were fatally struck by a vehicle while riding bicycles in New Jersey Thursday night.

The event will begin at 8 p.m. and is expected to be 45 minutes, including a 13-minute vigil and speakers from the Flames.

The vigil will mark day one of a 13-day observance for fans to visit a memorial that has been created by fans on the steps of the Saddledome.

Digital “candles” used for the vigil will be available to attendees through the Calgary Flames app.

Stampede Trail will be closed between 14th Avenue and 17th Avenue S.E. for the event.

Parking is available in the 11th Avenue Lot (north) and Stampede lots, with access via 25th Avenue. Passholder parking is available for season ticket members.

The event will also be streamed live on the Calgary Flames’ website.

Parts of memorial relocated

Some parts of the memorial on the steps of the Saddledome have been relocated, with the arena set to host a Kings of Leon concert on Tuesday night.

“In preparation for the tribute and with a concert at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight, we will be relocating a portion of the mementos that have been left in homage to Johnny and Matthew on the west stairs,” the Flames said in a news release.

In the meantime, fans are encouraged to leave any further mementos on the grassy area to the north of the stairs.

“Thank you for all the love and support you have provided during this difficult time,” the team said.

A steady stream of hockey fans have been coming to the Saddledome since Thursday, leaving flowers, balloons jerseys, purple Gatorade and Skittles on the steps to honour “Johnny Hockey.”

Jarome Iginla, the Flames’ special advisor to the general manager and former captain, offered his condolences to the Gaudreau family in a post on Tuesday.

“While I never had the privilege to play with Johnny, the times we met or played against each other, I could feel how special he was. His love of the game and positive energy radiated from him. "Johnny Hockey" made our sport better in many special ways,” Iginla said.

“My family and I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to have spent time with him, and we will always be his fans.”

Johnny and Matthew were in New Jersey to attend their sister’s wedding, which has been postponed.