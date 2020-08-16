Advertisement
Flames lose overtime heartbreaker
ctvnewscalgary.ca Published Sunday, August 16, 2020 3:39PM MDT Last Updated Sunday, August 16, 2020 3:43PM MDT
Calgary Flame goalie Cam Talbot, seen here Thursday Aug 13, stopped 57 shots in Game 4 but the Flames lost 5-4 to the Stars. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
CALGARY -- The Dallas Stars defeated the Calgary Flames 5-4 in overtime Sunday, on a goal by Stars defenceman John Klingberg.
The winning goal came late in the first overtime, after the Stars forced overtime with 11.9 seconds remaining in the third period.
It was a heartbreaker for the Flames, in particular goaltender Cam Talbot, who faced 62 shots and performed brilliantly.
More to come...