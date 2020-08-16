CALGARY -- The Dallas Stars defeated the Calgary Flames 5-4 in overtime Sunday, on a goal by Stars defenceman John Klingberg.

The winning goal came late in the first overtime, after the Stars forced overtime with 11.9 seconds remaining in the third period.

It was a heartbreaker for the Flames, in particular goaltender Cam Talbot, who faced 62 shots and performed brilliantly.

More to come...