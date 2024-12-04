CALGARY
Calgary

    • 10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Dec. 6 - 8)

    Christmas Market at The Saskatoon Farm. (Facebook/Saskatoon Farm) Christmas Market at The Saskatoon Farm. (Facebook/Saskatoon Farm)
    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

    Wranglers vs. Roadrunners

    • What: The Calgary Wranglers take on the Tucson Roadrunners in back-to-back games at the 'Dome.
    • When: Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

    Once upon a Christmas at Heritage Park

    • What: Experience the magic of the holidays at Heritage Park during Once Upon a Christmas.
    • Where: Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W.
    • When: Saturdays and Sundays from Dec. 7 – 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Market Collective Holiday Market

    • What: Get your Christmas shopping done at the Market Collective Holiday Market, featuring more than 150 local vendors.
    • When: Dec. 6 to 8 and Dec. 13 to 15, 2024. Open Fridays 4 to 9 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Where: BMO Centre, Hall D, 20 Roundup Way S.E.

    Lions Festival of Lights

    • What: This year marks the 38th annual Lions Festival of Lights, a dazzling outdoor Christmas light display you can drive past or walk through.
    • Where: Confederation Park Golf Course, 24 Avenue and 14 Street N.W.
    • When: Until Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025.
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Zoolights

    • What: Zoolights is a family friendly event that sees the Calgary Zoo decked out in thousands of sparkly holiday lights. Some days may be cancelled due to cold weather, so be sure to check the Calgary Zoo’s social media before attending.
    • Where: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George's Dr. N.E.
    • When: Until Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025.

    Christmas Market at Granary Road

    • What: Head to Granary Road's Christmas Market for wagon rides, photos with Santa (and alpacas) and to browse items sold by dozens of vendors.
    • When: Saturdays and Sundays until Dec. 15.  From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Where: Granary Road, 226066 112 St. West.

    Christmas Market at The Saskatoon Farm

    • What: Experience the magic of the holidays at the eighth annual Christmas Market at The Saskatoon Farm, complete with more than 200 local vendors.
    • When: Friday, Dec. 6 from 12 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Where: The Saskatoon Farm, 80181, 338 Ave. East.

    Chantal Kreviazuk: A Holiday Special

    • What: Get it the Christmas spirit with Chantal Kreviazuk: A Holiday Special, featuring performances of music from her holiday album and her greatest hits.
    • Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 14 Avenue N.W.
    • When: Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

    A Christmas Carol at Theatre Calgary

    • What: Watch Charles Dickens’ classic holiday tale A Christmas Carol come to life on the Theatre Calgary Stage. The play tells the story of elderly miser Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited by three spirits that take him on a journey into his past, present and future to show him the errors of his ways.
    • Where: Max Bell Theatre at Arts Commons, 220 Ninth Ave. S.E.
    • When: Until Dec. 29, 2024.

    Beauty and the Beast

    • What: It's a tale as old as time: step into the enchanted world of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, presented by Calgary's StoryBook Theatre. Recommended for ages six and up.
    • When: Until Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024.
    • Where: Beddington Theatre Arts Centre, 375 Bermuda Dr N.W.

