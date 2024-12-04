10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Dec. 6 - 8)

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

Wranglers vs. Roadrunners

What: The Calgary Wranglers take on the Tucson Roadrunners in back-to-back games at the 'Dome.

Once upon a Christmas at Heritage Park

What: Experience the magic of the holidays at Heritage Park during Once Upon a Christmas.

Market Collective Holiday Market

What: Get your Christmas shopping done at the Market Collective Holiday Market, featuring more than 150 local vendors.

Lions Festival of Lights

What: This year marks the 38th annual Lions Festival of Lights, a dazzling outdoor Christmas light display you can drive past or walk through.

Zoolights

What: Zoolights is a family friendly event that sees the Calgary Zoo decked out in thousands of sparkly holiday lights. Some days may be cancelled due to cold weather, so be sure to check the Calgary Zoo’s social media before attending.

Christmas Market at Granary Road

What: Head to Granary Road's Christmas Market for wagon rides, photos with Santa (and alpacas) and to browse items sold by dozens of vendors.

Christmas Market at The Saskatoon Farm

What: Experience the magic of the holidays at the eighth annual Christmas Market at The Saskatoon Farm, complete with more than 200 local vendors.

Chantal Kreviazuk: A Holiday Special

What: Get it the Christmas spirit with Chantal Kreviazuk: A Holiday Special, featuring performances of music from her holiday album and her greatest hits.

A Christmas Carol at Theatre Calgary

What: Watch Charles Dickens’ classic holiday tale A Christmas Carol come to life on the Theatre Calgary Stage. The play tells the story of elderly miser Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited by three spirits that take him on a journey into his past, present and future to show him the errors of his ways.

Beauty and the Beast