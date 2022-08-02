Flames re-sign Mangiapane, Kylington, Pospisil

The Flames are bringing back the bread man.

The team announced late Tuesday that they reached agreement on a deal with Mangiapane, who set career highs for goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 season. Mangiapane scored the fourth-most goals on the team, and his 23 road goals were the sixth highest in the NHL.

The contract for the 26-year-old forward is three years, with an annual average value of $5,800,000.

WE LOAF TO SEE IT! 🍞



The #Flames have re-signed Andrew Mangiapane to a three-year deal! — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 3, 2022

Earlier Tuesday, the Flames announced that they have re-signed defenseman Oliver Kylington to a two year, $2.5 million contract, and have also re-signed forward Martin Pospisil to a one-year, two-way $750,000 contract.

Kylington enjoyed a breakout season in 2021-22 with nine goals and 22 assists for 31 points in 73 games, career-highs for him. He also produced a goal and two assists in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

GETTIN' SHILLY WIT IT! — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 2, 2022

Kylington was drafted by the Calgary Flames in 2015 in the second round of that year’s draft with the 60th overall selection. He has bounced around the Flames and the Stockton Heat (now the Calgary Wranglers) throughout his time with the Flames, however he had a breakout season last year.

Pospisil had seven goals and 18 assists for 25 points in 47 games with the Stockton Heat, while having a total of 15 goals, 31 assists for 46 points in 87 games over three seasons in the AHL affiliate. He was also loaned out to HC Kosice in his native Slovakia, where he tallied nine goals, eight assists for 17 points.