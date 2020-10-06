CALGARY -- The Flames chose centre Connor Zary with their first pick in the NHL draft Tuesday.

With the 24th selection in the 2020 #NHLDraft, the #Flames have selected forward Connor Zary from the Kamloops Blazers!



Welcome to the C of Red @ConnorZary! pic.twitter.com/X0e3druh67 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 7, 2020

Zary played for the Kamloops Blazers of the WHL, finishing fifth in scoring in the league with 86 points.

"Super smart, energetic player," said hockey analyst Sam Cosentino, "who handles pressure well."

Former Flames president of hockey operations Brian Burke gave two thumbs up to the selection.

"His compete (competitive) level is there," he said. "His hands are there. He just has to work on his skating."

"Dad's a cop," Burke added, "Mom's a teacher. He's an 85 student. He's going to make it."

Not only did the Flames choose Zary, but they netted a couple extra third round picks.

The Zary family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9NPITJxlkG — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 7, 2020

That's because general manager Brad Treliving traded down from the 19th pick to the 22nd pick in a swap with the New York Ranger, that also netted them the Ranger's 72nd pick.

Then, they traded the 22nd pick to the Washington Capitals, in exchange for the 24th and 80th picks.