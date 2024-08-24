Flapjacks flying this weekend in Lethbridge as Whoop-Up Days winds up

There’s only a few more chances to get your fill of pancakes at this year’s Whoop-Up Days.

Edward Jones is serving up flapjacks this morning from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The breakfast is free, but staff will be collecting donations for the food bank.

Sunday, Marantha Christian Reformed Church is hosting a free pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Donations collected from that breakfast will go to the Streets Alive Mission.