CALGARY
Calgary

    • Flapjacks flying this weekend in Lethbridge as Whoop-Up Days winds up

    Whoop-Up Days 2024 wraps up this weekend with a number of free pancake breakfasts, as well as a pro wrestling event Whoop-Up Days 2024 wraps up this weekend with a number of free pancake breakfasts, as well as a pro wrestling event
    Share

    There’s only a few more chances to get your fill of pancakes at this year’s Whoop-Up Days.

    Edward Jones is serving up flapjacks this morning from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

    The breakfast is free, but staff will be collecting donations for the food bank.

    Sunday, Marantha Christian Reformed Church is hosting a free pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

    Donations collected from that breakfast will go to the Streets Alive Mission.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    SpaceX to return Boeing's Starliner astronauts from space next year, NASA says

    Two NASA astronauts who flew to the International Space Station in June aboard Boeing's faulty Starliner capsule will need to return to Earth on a SpaceX vehicle early next year, NASA officials said on Saturday, deeming issues with Starliner's propulsion system too risky to carry its first crew home as planned.

    OPINION

    OPINION The dark side of frugality: When saving becomes an obsession

    Is being frugal pushing you over the edge? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains some of the downsides of obsessive frugality and offers some tips on how to balance frugal living with living your daily life.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News