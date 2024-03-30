Fog advisory issued for parts of southern Alberta Saturday morning

CALGARY
    A fog advisory was issued for Calgary and most of southern Alberta early Saturday morning.

    At 4 a.m., Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the advisory, stating that “Areas of dense fog have developed over southern Alberta. Fog will spread south through the early morning hours toward the American border.”

    The fog is predicted to dissipate later Saturday morning.

    The sun was shining in Calgary by 8 a.m., after reports of dense fog along Memorial Drive earlier in the morning.

    The advisory was also in effect for the Lethbridge area, which was cloudy Saturday morning with a chance of snow flurries throughout the morning, in addition to the fog.

    If you’re travelling Saturday morning, be prepared to encounter some areas of significantly reduced visibility. Slow down, watch for tail lights and be prepared to stop.

