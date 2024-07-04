2024 Southern Alberta Summer Games kick off in Coaldale

COALDALE, ALTA. -

Nearly 2,000 athletes will compete in 20 events over four days during the 2024 Southern Alberta Sumer Games.

After months of planning, organizers are thrilled to welcome families from all over southern Alberta to Coaldale, Alta.

“First off, it's super relieving to see it all come together. It's exciting to see all the athletes come out. We’ve had a great first day and this is our second day. Super excited to see all of the teams play,” said Mark McIntosh, the coordinator of the games.

This year's edition is a big one for the Southern Alberta Summer Games.

It's the first time it's been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had a four-year hiatus since 2019 when Pincher Creek hosted the last games due to the pandemic. This is the first time back, it's the 51st games,” McIntosh said.

An event of this size requires plenty of volunteers.

Each event needs its own team of volunteers on top of those organizing the games.

“I'd say to get the soccer up and running we put in right around 40 hours to do all the scheduling, assigning referees and working with the town to get all the fields painted properly,” Nick Voorhorst, the summer games soccer chairman, said.

“It's been exciting to get it all going and seeing all the kids out here having a good time.”

All the hard work and weeks of preparation became worth it when the athletes hit the field. After a year-long hiatus, the kids are happy to be able to compete again.

“It's fun. Especially being in Coaldale where you can just bike around because we live in Coaldale, so we can just go to all the events,” said Nathan Bultena who won junior men’s doubles pickleball.

The Southern Alberta Summer Games were first held in 1970. It's the longest-running annual sports event in Alberta.

This year’s games run until Saturday.