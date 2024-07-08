Calgarians protest Russia's latest deadly missile strike in Ukraine

A rally was held in Calgary on Monday night, protesting Russia's latest deadly missile strike, which damaged Ukraine's largest children's hospital in Kyiv.

More than 100 people lined Macleod Trail near city hall, chanting, waving flags and signs, some even holding teddy bears.

Dozens were killed and about 150 people were injured in the Russian attacks earlier in the day targeting several cities.

At least seven children were killed in the hospital strike.

Protesters in Calgary said many woke up on Monday morning to the horrific news and were compelled to have their voices heard.

"They came because it hurts even though we are here. Stampede, summer, everything is fine, but it hurts and if you walk across the lines, you could see women crying because they're just thinking about those children," said rally organizer Anna Tselukhina.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress said it wants Ottawa to impose stronger sanctions against Russia and provide support to the victims of Monday's attack.