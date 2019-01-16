A fog advisory is in place for Calgary and parts of southern Alberta and the fog and freezing drizzle are impacting driving conditions on some area roads and highways.

Environment Canada issued a Fog Advisory for Calgary and surrounding areas on Wednesday morning and visibility is close to zero in some areas.

CTV Calgary Meteorologist Kevin Stanfield says the temperatures will cool off dramatically over the next few days and freezing fog in the morning could make sidewalks and streets slick.

Freezing drizzle is adding a layer of ice to some roads and 511 Alberta says the fog is impacting several areas in central and southern Alberta.

Motorists are being advised to drive to the conditions with their lights on.

Thick fog is currently impacting many areas through central and southern Alberta. Drive with lights on. Be seen, be safe. (7:19am) #ABRoads #yyctraffic pic.twitter.com/OAA6GoioEX — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) January 16, 2019

The Calgary Airport is advising travellers to check the status of flights on Wednesday because of the weather conditions.

Good morning #YYC! It sure is chilly and foggy out there ��. Drive safe, and if you’re flying today, check current flight times on https://t.co/0Rd6BTh4Zc or with your airline. — YYC (@FlyYYC) January 16, 2019

WEATHER AND TRAVEL RESOURCES

For updated information regarding weather warnings and watches, visit Environment Canada – Public Weather Alerts.

For the latest on road conditions in Calgary, follow YYC Transportation on twitter or check the CTV Calgary Traffic Page HERE.

For updates on highway conditions, follow 511 Alberta on twitter, visit AMA Roads Reports and the DriveBC sites.

To check YYC Traveller Information, click HERE.

Download the CTV Calgary Sky Watch Weather App for real-time weather forecasts and video updates on conditions HERE.