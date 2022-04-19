Foodie festival Taste of Calgary returns after 2 summers off

After a two-year hiatus, Taste of Calgary is returning this summer.

The annual food festival had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is back this August.

This year, Taste of Calgary will he held in a new location – a Calgary Parking Authority lot (#6) in the 300 block of Eighth Street S.W.

Organizers say the entire parking lot will be gated and licensed, which means those who are 18 and older can walk around trying menu items paired with their drinks.

"Visitors can expect a similar experience to prior years, indulging in sample-size menu items from Calgary’s most decorated and beloved restaurants, breweries and food trucks from around the city," said a Tuesday news release.

"The festival will be set to the backdrop of live entertainment happening onsite with rotating local bands and musicians each day."

This year marks Taste of Calgary's 25th anniversary, which runs from Aug. 4 – 7.

"The event will highlight some of Calgary’s gastronomic treasures and returning fan favourites, while featuring the ethnic and cultural diversity our city’s culinary culture is known and loved for, along with new offerings that have recently hit the foodie scene," a news release said.

Taste of Calgary is free to attend, but so-called "taste tickets" are $1 each, and each food item ranges from two to seven tickets. Tickets can be purchased online prior to attending the festival.

For more information about the event you can visit the Taste of Calgary website.