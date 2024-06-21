CALGARY
Calgary

    • Nanaimo man charged in Airdrie RCMP's investigation into sexual assault of youth

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo. An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
    A Nanaimo man already facing charges in B.C. relating to child porn has been charged with the sexual assault of a youth in Airdrie, Alta.

    Callum Tanner Stewart, 29, is charged with sexual assault, child luring and failure to comply with a release order.

    Airdrie RCMP announced the charges on Friday.

    In B.C., Stewart is before the courts for possession and distribution of child pornography.

    Mounties out of Airdrie entered into an investigation on June 12 regarding the sexual assault of a youth and ultimately found the youth was lured via social media.

    It's been determined by a Justice of the Peace that Stewart will remain in custody.

    He's scheduled to appear in court in Calgary next on June 24.

