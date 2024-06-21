CALGARY
    • Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Calgary area

    City of Calgary skyline (Photo courtesy Matt Melnyk) City of Calgary skyline (Photo courtesy Matt Melnyk)
    A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Calgary Friday.

    At 11:40, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the watch, which said “Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and will move slowly eastward throughout the day. Some of these thunderstorms may produce strong wind gusts and heavy rain."

    The watch remained in effect at 4 p.m.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

