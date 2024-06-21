Friends left concerned by Calgary man's disappearance

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a man who went missing earlier this week.

Samuel, also known as Jay, is 53.

He was last seen leaving his home in the community of Castleridge at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say his friends became concerned when he didn't show up for work later that day.

Samuel is described as 5'6" (168 centimetres) and 130 pounds (59 kilograms) with blue eyes and brown hair.

His vehicle was found in the Signal Hill shopping centre parking lot, located at 5715 Signal Hill Centre S.W., on Thursday.

Anyone with information about Samuel’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.