Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be coming to Calgary to speak at an event at the Stampede Corral at the end of March.

Obama was First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017.

“Michelle Obama spent eight years in the White House, had a number of important policy initiatives that she put forward and the Canada, U.S., relationship is just so important for our city and for our country and she’s got a really unique perspective on that,” said Scott Crockatt, Communications Director with the Chamber of Commerce.

She launched four key initiatives during her time at the White House:



Let's Move!, to address the challenge of childhood obesity Joining Forces, to support veterans, service members and their families Reach Higher, to inspire young people to seek higher education Let Girls Learn, to help adolescent girls around the world go to school

“She’s doing a few engagements around North America over the next number of months but she’s a highly, highly selective person in terms of what she does and so I think that we were really fortunate to get her to come to Calgary because she likely saw an opportunity to inspire some people here that she hasn’t seen before and it’s a really important time for Calgary so we’re thrilled to have her here,” said Crockatt.

Crockatt says there are 5000 seats in the Corral and they expect to fill every one of them.

Obama will also be in Vancouver a few weeks before coming to Calgary.

Tickets to the March 23rd event go on sale on January 25th on Ticketmaster.