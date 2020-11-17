CALGARY -- When Burke Dales was punting for the Calgary Stampeders there were two things he couldn’t stand.

One was losing, the other was having his punts blocked.

It's rather ironic then that years later, Dales is all about the block. But he says this kind of block is much different.

It's about protect people.

"We’ve moved into this business and now we’re blocking viruses with our product," said Dales who punted for the Stamps from 2005 – 2011/

The idea for Grizzly Shields — a glass barrier that protects people in all lines of business — came about during a brainstorming session with one of his friends.

"I was going stir crazy and I was having a beer with a buddy in the garage one night and we said, 'What can we do to get Albertans back to work and assist with that?'," said Dales.

"We wanted to come up with something to get the economy rolling again and this is what we came up with."

Dales was working in oil and gas when the downturn struck. Then COVID-19 hit, and he had plenty of time on his hands to figure something out.

He says he's proud of the product that's built to last.

"This is tempered glass. It’s strong and it’s viable. It’s a permanent solution. We won’t install Plexiglas."

Business is brisk and the company is expanding across Canada.

Dales is also bringing in some former CFLers to work in the business. Derek Armstrong was an offensive lineman with the Stamps and won a Grey Cup with Dales in 2008.

Like Dales he was also working in oil and gas during the downturn. He says he appreciates that his friend brought him on.

"It’s been an answer to a prayer," said Armstrong.

"Anytime you can go out and battle in a business mindset with another guy who you played sport, who you were in the locker room with and built camaraderie with well that’s just icing on the cake."

Dales isn't sure how big Grizzly Shield can get but, for right now, protecting people is what it's all about.

"We’re getting busy but we’re doing the right things. We’re protecting employees, we’re protecting patrons, we’re protecting society."