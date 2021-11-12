Fort Macleod brewery invents strange brew for Ghostbusters: Afterlife screening

CALGARY -

A Fort Macleod craft brewer ain't afraid of no ghosts.

With a special screening of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which was largely shot in Fort Macleod, scheduled for Saturday night, Stronghold Brewery announced a unique tie-in on its Facebook page: the creation of a strange brew inspired by the film.

It's called Proton Pak.

"As an ode to Slimer, Proton Pack is a very green brew. However, we assume that’s where the similarities end, as it’s a light beer loaded with pink guava and bursting with tropical flavour."

In an email to CTV News, Stronghold co-founder and head of hoppiness Ayleigh Henderson said the brewhouse did host movie crews while they were in town shooting the movie.

"We're very excited that Fort Macleod has been chosen to host the Canadian special screening of Ghostbusters: Afterlife," Henderson said. "Fort Macleod has a very rich history with film, and we are happy to play a small role in it."

Heartland cast member Shaun Johnston will be on hand at the screening.

The brewers will be pouring Proto Pak in the VIP tent between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, ahead of an 8 p.m. screening that's a fundraiser for the town's beloved Empress Theatre.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which stars Paul Rudd, who was just named People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive, opens in theatres Nov. 19.