Fort Macleod brewery invents strange brew for Ghostbusters: Afterlife screening

Stronghold Brewery in Ft. Macleod are introducing Proto Pak, a new Ghostbusters-inspired brew, at a VIP party before a screening of the new film Saturday night. Stronghold Brewery in Ft. Macleod are introducing Proto Pak, a new Ghostbusters-inspired brew, at a VIP party before a screening of the new film Saturday night.

Calgary Top Stories